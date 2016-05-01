Mumps Case Confirmed In Longwood Student

A case of mumps has been reporte din the Farnmville area in a student who attends Longwood University, but lives off campus. A news release from Longwood Associate Vice President of Communications Matthew McWilliams confirmed the case, but did not identify the student or say what actions have been taken to isolate the case. The mumps virus is contagious and causes swelling of the salivary glands, fever, headache, and muscle aches. The virus is spread through coughing and sneexing, or direct contact with saliva from an infected person.