Cumberland Supervisors To Consider Re-Enacting Noise Ordinance

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on April 9th to consider amendments to the county noise ordinance. A public notice says the hearing will be about modifying and re-enacting the noise ordinance in its entirety. Any ordinance that passes would be enforced by the sheriff’s department, according to planning and zoning director JP Duncan. Duncan said the proposal is happening because of a number of complaints received in the past year by residents. The meeting will be at 7pm at the Cumberland County Courthouse on Tuesday, the 9th.