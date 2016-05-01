Crewe Native To Challenge Sen. Ruff In District 15

A Crewe native has announced his intention to run for the District 15 State Senate seat currently held by Frank Ruff. Matthew Kelly issued a news release this week, saying he would challenge Ruff in the June 11th Republican primary election. Kelly said he planned to campaign on four main topics that would include reducing restrictions on food producers, reducing restrictions on legal gun owners by supporting a constitutional carry law… reducing restrictions on home educators, and supporting the Convention of State to impose term limits and balanced budget requirements.