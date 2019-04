ROAD CREWS ARE BUSY WITH PAIR OF LONG TERM PROJECTS IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER PAULA JONES WITH THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TELLS ME ROUTE 600 OVER LITTLE SAYLERS CREEK REMAINS CLOSED FOR REPAIRS…

(cut)

ROUTE 600 IS EXPECTED TO REOPEN THIS SUMMER. CREWS ARE ALSO WORKING TO COMPLETE A PEDESTRIAN TRAIL PROJECT ALONG ROUTE 460 BUSINESS NEAR THE HOSPITAL IN FARMVILLE. THAT PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY THE END OF MAY.