American Civil War Museum Debuts New Exhibit In Appomattox

The American Civil War Museum in Appomattox is debuting a new exhibit this Friday called Enacting Freedom: Black Virginians in the age of Emancipation. A statement from the museum says that the exhibit will be the museum’s main contribution to the activities under the “Experience the End” program. The program is a collaborative effort between national parks, state parks, and private museums along the historic retreat of General Robert E. Lee from Petersburg to Appomattox in April of 1865. The exhibit has been developed in partnership with students and faculty at Virginia Tech.