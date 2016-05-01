STEPS Inc Organizing Local Tutoring Program

Organizers of the revamped literacy effort are looking to line up tutors for the local program they are putting together.

STEPS Inc. and the Prince Edward County Literacy Council are looking to reestablish or strengthen local Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, and Family Literacy efforts.

While no timeline has been developed, plans call for tutoring efforts to begin at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library, and, under the guidance of an eventually-to-be-hired director, spread to other locations across the county.

First and foremost though, organizers hope to tap into those wanting to help others improve their lives and job prospects while also improving the community by reducing the illiteracy rate. That way, their training can take place and instruction can begin as soon as possible.

“We must begin at the beginning, which means tutors and students,” noted Lonnie Calhoun, a literacy council member who has led the push to start the new effort,

What they are looking for is the likes of Ardeania Ward, a member of the coalition,

“I plan to tutor because I think I have something to offer,” she said.

With a master’s of liberal studies, Ward retired from Social Services after 12 years and from Disability Determination Services as a hearing officer for disability services after 18 years.

She has been a tutor for three years, having gotten interested in it through a friend.

“It is not very hard,” she said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to give to others.”

Ward said she hopes her students take away an interest in learning.

The best part of being a tutor: “Meeting new people and teaching them but also learning from them.”

And then there’s Chris Prengaman, who has never tutored adults but has worked with both middle and elementary school students.

“I see a need for a service of this type in Prince Edward County,” she said. “I have had personal experiences helping adults in our community complete job applications and other forms due to their inability to read and, or, comprehend the materials.”

Prengaman has had a variety of occupations, many of which involved banking and bookkeeping. She has also worked in education as an instructional aide.

She recently got involved with tutoring adults through the recently formed council, and is planning to complete tutor training.

“I don’t feel that tutoring enthusiastic adults will be any more difficult than tutoring enthusiastic young people. I feel that if my attitude is positive, their attitude will be, too,” she said. “I hope that the people with whom I have the opportunity to work will look at this as a positive experience and will see the benefits that having reading proficiency will bring to them.

“I would definitely encourage people to consider this as an option to give back to our community. The commitment is not overwhelming and the reward will be worth it to all parties involved.

“The best part of being a tutor is the sense of pride both I and the person I’m tutoring will have when the work shows results.

“I feel that tutoring is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling volunteer opportunities available. The difference it can make in someone’s life is immeasurable.”

Those interested in helping can contact Calhoun by cell phone at 804-307-4748 or by email at charlit401@gmail.com.