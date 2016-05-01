Prince Edward County Students To build; Auction Playhouses

3rd and 4th graders in Prince Edward COunty are planning to help with an auction of playhouses for Habitat for Humanity. A statement from the school district says that a partgnership with Rock River Homes will help supply the kids with the items they need to construct the playhouses. Children will also learn about the construction field and talk with Virginia-based builders during the project. Students in the group will learn about math, science, and design as they build the playhouses. Afterwards, they’ll be auctioned off to benefit Habitat for Humanoty in Prince Edward County.