Farmville Spring Cleanup Two Weeks Away

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS PLANNING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP IN TWO WEEKS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FARMVILLE’S SPRING CLEANUP…PLANNED FOR MONDAY, APRIL 15th. THE TOWN WILL BE PICKING UP ITEMS LIKE FURNITURE, APPLIANCES, CARPET, BEDDING AND BUILDING MATERIALS. ALL LOOSE ITEMS MUST BE IN A BOX OR BAG IN ORDER TO BE PICKED UP. NOTE, ANYTHING THAT IS USED TO CONTAIN ITEMS OR FOR THE SPRING CLEANUP WILL BE COLLECTED. SEPARATE BRUSH FROM OTHER ITEMS. MOTOR OIL MUST BE IN A CAPPED LABELED CONTAINER MARKED MOTOR OIL. ROCKS, CEMENT BLOCKS, BRICK OR LOOSE DIRT WILL NOT BE PICKED UP…NEITHER WILL VEHICLE BATTERIES OR ANY OTHER HAZARDOUS MATERIALS.