Cumberland County Supervisors Hear Zoning Requests

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors is moviong forward with approving a conditional use permit for an auto repair shop business. The business would be loacted at 6533 Blenheim Road. Applicant Willie Bullock has been told he must abide by three conditions, including that his shop will meet all local, state and federal regulations… that there would be no more than 10 vehicles sitting outside the building at any given time… and there would be noise restrictions at night. The supervisors will likely approve the permit at the April meeting afyter March’s public hearing drew no opposition from the public. The commission also has plans to approve a rezoning of some land near the intersection of Oak Forest and Anderson Highway. Applicant Chana Hamilton wants to open a new dance studio.