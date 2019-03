Heartland Heroes Blood Drive Set for Friday April 5

THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE FARMVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT ARE ASKING RESIDENTS TO DONATE BLOOD NEXT WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE 9th ANNUAL AMERICAN RED CROSS HEARTLAND HEROES BLOOD DRIVE IS A WEEK FROM TODAY…APRIL 5th. DONORS WILL BE ASKED TO DONATE IN HONOR OF OFFICERS AND FIREFIGHTERS. THE DEPARTMENT GENERATING THE MOST DONATIONS WILL BE AWARDED WITH A TROPHY AND CAN CLAIM BRAGGING RIGHTS IN THE BATTLE OF THE BADGES. THE BLOOD DRIVE IS NEXT FRIDAY FROM NOON TO SIX AT THE JOHN’S MEMORIAL PARISH HOUSE ON HIGH STREET. MEMBERS OF EACH DEPARTMENT WILL ALSO BE SERVING UP HAMBURGERS AND HOTDOGS TO HUNGRY DONORS.