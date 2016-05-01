Budget Meetings Set For Cumberland; Buckingham County

A public hearing is set for Buckingham County residents to give input on the next fiscal operating budget. The meeting will be April 16th at 6:15 p.m. at the Buckingham County Administration Office, located at 13360 Wesat James Anderson Highway. The county’s proposed operating budget came in at about 55-million dollars, which is about 5-million dollars more than this year’s budget. However, tax levies will not go up due to property valuations that have risen enough to cover the increase.

Meanwhgile, Cumberland County will also hold its budget public hearing on April 2nd at 7pm. That meeting will be at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Cumberland County’s proposed budget came in at 34 million dollars, which is about 1.5 million more than the current budget. Again, no tax levy increase is expected.