Firefighters Busy Around The Region

Firefighters have been busy around the region. One family has lost their home to a severe fire in the 12100 block of Glen Road. That fire broke out on Sunday, according to Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Chief Jason Wharam. The American Red Cross is helping the family with temporary shelter and food. Also on Sunday,m a nother fire somehow started in a brush pile off Route 56. No structures were threatened, but the fire did result in about a half acre of woodland that was scorched. It’s likely the fire was started on purpose to burn the brush pile, but got out of control.