THE BATTLE OF THE BADGES CONTINUES IN FARMVILLE, VA.

Once again, the Farmville Police Department and the Farmville Fire Department will team up with the American Red Cross for the Ninth Annual “Heartland Heroes Blood Drive” to be held on Friday, April 5th 2019. Just like last year, each donor will be asked to donate blood in honor of one of the departments. The department generating the most donations will be awarded the “Heartland Heroes Blood Drive” trophy to house for the year. This trophy is provided by The American Red Cross. Last year, the two departments combined recruitment effort gathered 62 units of blood. Those 62 units of blood have the potential to save 186 lives.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Blood cannot be manufactured, it must come from a donor. That’s why donating is so important. A single donation can help save the life of up to three people and the human body quickly replaces the donated blood.

The Farmville Fire Dept. and Farmville Police Department will host the April 5th drive at the John’s Memorial Parish House on High Street. The event will run from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. Department members will be on site cooking hamburgers and hotdogs while recruiting additional donors.

Please join us on Friday, April 5th at the John’s Memorial Parish House at the corner of High Street and St George Street to donate blood in honor of the “Heartland Heroes”.

Authorized by: Chief Andy Ellington. For more information, please contact Lieutenant C. W. Moss at 434-392-9259.