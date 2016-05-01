Farmville Disabled Seniors Now Have New Transportation Option

Members of the aging community living in the Heart of Virginia now have an easier, more accessible way to obtain non-emergency medical transportation. Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) has established a toll-free, dedicated telephone number solely for senior medical transportation, making it easier for those seeking assistance to their follow-up, regular checkup and all other doctors’ appointments. The new toll-free telephone number seniors are should call if they have needs for accessible, dependable medical transportation is 1-866-392-8432. Spokesman Jordan Miles the Third says that a grant from the Department of Rail and Public Transit helped to secure a new 5-passenger, handicap-accessible minivan. Miles says they’re working to purchase two more vehicles to grow the program.