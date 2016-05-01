FireFly Fiber Braodband Launch Event Tuesday

A launch event for FireFly Braodband is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) from 1-3pm at CVEC’s Appomattox Divisikjon Office located at 281 Co-Op Lane. A statement from FireFly says that the event will serve as the launch of FireFly Fiber Broadband. Several local dignitaries will be in attendance. The event will highlight the start-up of a new business in the area, owned by central Virginians, which is overcoming the hurdles to put world class broadband into homes and residences that have been left in the dark of the digital divide. Job growth, infrastructure investment, new opportunities for education and medical care, and providing a platform from which entrepreneurs can launch are a part of the launch of Firefly Fiber Broadband.