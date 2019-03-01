The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce awarded Appomattox River Company the March “Looking Our Best” award. Appomattox River Company made many mini renovations to the inside of their buildings, reorganized some sections and have done some general clean-up. However, we LOVE the “Love” sign made of kayaks on the outside of their building. What a great way to welcome folks to Farmville as they drive in!



Pictured L-R: Bo Tucker, Sarah Marsh, John Hipsher, Joy Stump, Brandon Hennessey, Sinclair Brydon, Spencer Postans, Brian Vincent, Al Quinlan, Navona Hart, Jackson Hart, Brad Watson, Ilsa Loeser, Parker Ross, Chris Brochon, Mary Digrys, Coltin Cosby, Anne Tyler Paulek, Bob Taylor, and Dora Rosapepe