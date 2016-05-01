James River State Park Designated As “Dark Sky Park”

Buckingham County’s James River State Park has been named an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. James River State Park will become the second state park in Virginia with this designation. The designation was achieved through a project created by Lora Callahan, now a senior in high school in Lynchburg. Callahan helped to establish an outdoor lighting policy that minimized light pollution, through outreach to the local community and by hosting and promoting programs for guests to enjoy stargazing. Nighttime light pollution is common east of the Mississippi River, and natural nighttime darkness is disappearing, making stargazing more difficult. Dark Sky designation recognizes areas and organizations working to maintain spaces where the public can see stars more easily.