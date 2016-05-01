S&M Brands To Cease Operations In Keysville

About 50 employees of S&M Brands in Keysville have been told they’re jobs are gone as part of a deal to sell the cigarette manufacturing facility’s brands to an undisclosed buyer. A statement from D&B Hoovers, which helped broker the deal, says that S&M sells Bailey’s cigarettes throughout the Southeastern US. The firm also sponsors a NASCAR racing team in order to promote the brand. The Bailey’s, Tahoe and Riverside brands are included in the sale. The Southside Messenger quotes Mac Bailey as saying that the company has divvied up a million dollars to spread around to the employees who are being laid off suddenly. That would mean each employee would get roughly 20-thousand dollars cash if divided evenly. The Keysville facility will cease to operate.