Farmville Holding Tree Seedling Giveaway March 30

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS GIVING AWAY FREE TREE SEEDLINGS LATER THIS MONTH. DARRELLL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FARMVILLE…CELEBRATING ARBOR DAY A MONTH EARLY…HOSTING A TREE SEEDLING GIVEAWAY ON SATURDAY, MARCH 30th. PIN OAK, RIVER BIRCH AND WHITE DOGWOOD SEEDLINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM NINE TO NOON AT THE FARMVILLE FARMVER’S MARKET ON THE CORNER OF WEST THIRD STREET AND NORTH STREET. ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES PROFESSOR CHRISTOPHER LABOSIER IS ALSO HOSTING A DISCUSSION ON URBAN TREES MONDAY APRIL 22nd AT THE FARMVILLE TRAIN STATION. THE PRESENTATION IS FROM 5-30 TO 6-30.