GO VIRGINIA IS AWARDING MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO BENEFIT STUDENTS IN THE HEART OF VIRGINIA. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

AT FOUR POINT NINE MILLION DOLLARS…IT’S GO VIRGINIA’S LARGEST EVER GRANT AWARD. CONTRACT MANAGER FOR REGION THREE, LIZ POVAR, SAYS IT’S GOING TOWARD WORKFORCE TRAINING FOR YOUNG ADULTS AND CAREER CONNECTION LABS WHERE SCHOOL AGE KIDS CAN LEARN ABOUT IN-DEMAND OCCUPATIONS…

POVAR SAYS THE GOAL OF THE GO TEC PROJECT IS TO DEVELOP AND RETAIN A POOL OF LOCAL TALENT.