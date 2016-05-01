PEC EAGLES MUSICIANS EARN HIGH HONORS

Prince Edward County High and Middle School Band students participated in All-District Band Auditions. To be part of these ensembles requires extensive preparation and skill. It is an honor for these students to have been accepted into these ensembles for the opportunity to make music with other phenomenal musicians in our area.
Seniors, Benjamin Roberts and Abigail Swanson, have been ranked among the top in the entire district. Roberts and Swanson are eligible to audition for All-Virginia Band, which is the highest honor a Band student can receive.
Results are as follows for the 2019 All-District Audition:
High School:
1st Chair Symphonic Band, Benjamin Roberts, Trumpet
6th Chair Symphonic Band, Abigail Swanson, Clarinet
12th Chair Symphonic Band, Rebekah Godfrey, Clarinet
1st Chair Concert Band, Clare Calhoun, Flute
1st Chair Concert Band, Hannah Roldan, Alto Saxophone
7th Chair Concert Band, Jordan McDougald, Trumpet
1st Alternate, Lucas Dudley, Euphonium
Middle School
12 Chair Jr. Concert Band, Thomas Hamilton, Flute
2nd Alternate, Gabrielle Roldan, Trumpet