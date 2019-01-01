Farmville Rotary Announces 2019 Event Dates

Rotary Club of Farmville today announced dates for its 2019 events. The Club is able to donate to nonprofit organizations throughout the year, due largely to proceeds from The Taste of Farmville which will be held Thursday, January 31 from 5-8 p.m. at Fireman’s Sports Arena. Tickets can be purchased online on the Rotary Club’s Facebook Page. The deadline for food vendors is January 30, 2019.

For its second year in a row, the club’s Pancake Brunch will be held at The Woodland, prior to The Virginia Wine Festival, on Saturday, April 20. In 2018, the club brought back its pancake brunch fundraiser to address a $3,000 commitment to the Southside Virginia Family YMCA. Due to the generosity of the community and event host The Woodland, the club was able to complete its commitment a year ahead of schedule, resulting in an opportunity to give back to new beneficiaries this year.

“We were surprised and thrilled to complete our commitment early, allowing us to give back in a significant way to another deserving organization in our community,” said Brian Ross | President of The Farmville Rotary Club.

Organizations interested in receiving a donation should contact Happy Hour Chair Julia McCann to schedule a date to speak to the club at its weekly Happy Hour meeting, at Julia@letterpresscommunications.com.

About Rotary Club of Farmville

Rotary Club of Farmville is a local philanthropic organization of business and professional leaders

that meets on Thursdays for fellowship and an informative and interesting presentation from a guest speaker. Those interested in learning about the club are encouraged to visit farmvillerotary.org and to reach out to Membership Chair Kerby Moore for more information about the lunch meeting at noon or happy hour meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Kerby.Moore@edwardjones.com.

About Rotary International

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.