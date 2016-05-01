Supervisors Express Frustration Over New Charlotte County Courthouse

Charlotte County is touting its courthouse project as coming in under budget. Project Manager Tim Burge told supervisors that the budget for the entire project was estimated at 14.25 million dollars. When all was said and done, total expenditures came in just shy of 5-thousand dollars under that figure. Contractors did make a few change orders in December as the project neared completion, which factored in the savings. However, Red Oak/Wyliesburg Supervisor Kay Pierantoni made her feelings known about a couple of issues, including problems with a retention pond that had to be built on site – and lights for the juvenile courtroom that came in more than triple what was budgeted.