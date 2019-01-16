Hampden-Sydney Travels to Randolph Wednesday Night

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. — Hampden-Sydney College will travel to Randolph College for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball road game on Wednesday, January 16, at 7 p.m. in Lynchburg. The Tigers are 4-9 overall, 1-5 in the ODAC, while the Wildcats are 6-10 overall, 1-6 in the ODAC. The contest can be heard locally on WFLO Radio, 95.7 FM.

Hampden-Sydney (4-9, 1-5 ODAC)

at Randolph (6-10, 1-6 ODAC) | GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | AUDIO | VIDEO

Location: Randolph Athletics and Dance Center | Lynchburg, Va.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Time: 7 p.m.

Radio: Cannon Watson (play-by-play), Norman Marks

Series History: H-SC leads 8-6

Scouting the Tigers

H-SC (4-9, 1-5) suffered a 91-65 home setback to conference member Washington and Lee on Jan. 12. Junior guard/forward Kevin Quinn/Durham, N.C. led the Tigers with 12 points, including two three-point field goals, adding five rebounds. H-SC is coached by 11th-year head coach Dee Vick ’94, who has led the program to an overall record of 156-129 during his tenure, including 81-85 in the ODAC. Vick is assisted by Chuck Thomas, T.J. Grimes and Daniel Eacho.

H-SC has dropped seven consecutive contests, including two-straight ODAC games. The Tigers have been led this season by junior guard Chaise Johnson/Richmond, who is averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is followed by Kevin Quinn (9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals), freshman forward Warren Zager/Nashville, Tenn. (8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals), sophomore center/forward Jake Hahn/Ruckersville (7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds) along with senior forward and team captain Justin Reid/Cary, N.C. (6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds). H-SC is averaging 67.9 points per game, while allowing 77.6 points to opponents.

Scouting the Wildcats

RC (6-10, 1-6) is coached by third-year head coach Pete Hamilton. The Wildcats have dropped four-straight games, including a 60-51 league home loss to Guilford on Jan. 12, its second three-possession setback to the Quakers in 10 days (70-62, at GC on Jan. 2). RC has been led by senior guard Sammy Hooper (16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds), junior guard Brian Smith (12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists), along with sophomore forward/center Justin Dula (8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds). The Wildcats are averaging 69.0 points, while yielding 74.1 points.

Series History

H-SC and RC are playing for the 15th time in the sport of basketball, and the Tigers lead the closely-played series at 8-6. H-SC won the only game played last season by a score of 84-77 on February 7, 2018 in Fleet Gymnasium.

Common Opponents

H-SC and RC have only two common opponents thus far this season, including ODAC member Ferrum and non-conference opponent William Peace (N.C.). The Tigers fell at home to both Ferrum (85-80) and William Peace (96-71). The Wildcats fell on the road at Ferrum (74-72), but won at William Peace (84-73).

Tigers Among ODAC Leaders

Chaise Johnson ranks second in the ODAC in free throw percentage (87.3%, 48-55). Sophomore guard Brendan McHale/Charleston, S.C. is tied for sixth in assists (3.5) and ranks 13th in assist/turnover ratio (1.7). Jake Hahn ranks eighth in field goal percentage (54.9%, 39-71). Warren Zager ranks 16th in minutes (29.7) and is tied for 16th in blocks (0.6). Kevin Quinn ranks 19th in three-point field goals (26).

Up Next

H-SC will return home to host ODAC member Emory & Henry College at S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., before playing on the road at ODAC opponent Ferrum College on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m.