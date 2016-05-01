Widespread Power Outages Resolved Late Monday

Dominion Energy reported that all widespread power outages had been restored as of late Monday, due to the winter storm. The only remaining outages were isolated and small in number. One outage was reported west of Farm,ville due to a tree that felkl on a pwer line. Four customers were still in the dark just to the south of Cumberland due to storm conditions. Three customers were without pwer to the west of Jetersville, while nine customers were in the dark near Meherrin. Crews are aware of all of the remining outages and continue working around the clock to get everybody back up and running again.