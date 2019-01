State and Federal Holidays to Alter Farmville Garbage Collection

IN OBSERVANCE OF STATE AND FEDERAL HOLIDAYS, THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THIS FRIDAY AND NEXT MONDAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE HOLIAYS WILL ALSO IMPACT FARMVILLE’S GARBAGE COLLECTION SCHEDULE. BUSINESS COLLECTION WILL BE NORMAL ON FRIDAY…HOWEVER, THERE WILL BE NO GARBAGE COLLECTION ON MONDAY, JANUARY 21st. NEXT TUESDAY, BUSINESS GARBAGE AND CARDBOARD WILL BE COLLECTED. RESIDENTIAL COLLECTION WILL ALSO RESUME…AS WILL RESIDENTIAL CURBSIDE RECYCLING AND MISCELLANEOUS CALL IN COLLECTION. THERE WILL BE NO BUSINESS GARBAGE OR CARDBOARD COLLECTION NEXT WEDNESDAY. HOWEVER, BUSINESS RECYCLING AND RESIDENTIAL CALL IN WILL BE COLLECTED, IN ADDITION TO RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE. BY NEXT THURSDAY, REGULAR ROUTES WILL RESUME.