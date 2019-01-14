The weather continues to cause some problems in the region. According to the Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the office there will open at 10am today. There will also be no general district court for the morning session, but the afternoon session is still on track. Circuit court is scheduled for 12:15 P.M. abd will proceed as scheduled. The Town of Farmville offices will also be delayed in opening, along with the Cumberland County administratikon office and transfer station.

As of late Sunday evening, more than 13-hundred homes and businesses remained wihtout power in Prince Edward County, according to Dominion Energy. In CUmberland County, 743 people were still without power as of early this morning. Amelia County had about 12-hundrewd outages. Nottoway, 913, and Charlotte COunty had 460 outages.