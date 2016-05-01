Weekend Snow Storm On The Way

A powerful weekend snow storm is expected to impact the entire region. Forecasters are predicting anywhere from 4-to-7 inches of snowfall for the Farmville area. As you go farther south and east, snowfall amounts will be lighter. The storm will cause travel difficulties and will also likely produce some ice or freezing rain and sleet. Most of the snowfall amounts arounf Prince Edward, Buckingham and Cumberland should remain around 4-5 inches, with a few isolated locations experiencing up to 7 inches. Another chance of snow is expected later Saturday afternoon and night, but that second round should bring no more than an inch or two more. Finally, more snow could fall late Sunday, as well, but chances there are quite a bit lower than tonight and tomorrow.