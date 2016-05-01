Charlotte Supervisors Change Meeting Times

The Charlotte County Supervisors are changing their meeting times for 2019, after voting to approve the move. On January 2nd, the board held an organizational meeting and chose to hold their regular meetings at alternating times on the second Wednesday of every month. The first meeting was at 1:30 yesterday, while the next meeting will be February 13th at 7pm. Meeting times will alternate each month between 1:30 and 7pm. One supervisor said he felt more citizens could participate if some meetings were held in the evening, while another supervisor was concerned that some staff would have a harder time attending the evening meetings.