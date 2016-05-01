Help Shape the Future of Farmville

Participate in the Comprehensive Plan Citizen Survey

What is the Comprehensive Plan Citizen Survey?

The Town of Farmville is updating its Comprehensive Plan, a long-range planning document meant to help guide future town decisions, programs, and development. The survey is an opportunity for residents and neighbors of Farmville to share their thoughts and opinions on that future.

Why Should I Participate?

Your feedback will be used by the Town’s staff, Planning Commission, and Town Council as they work to update the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. The most important function of the Plan is that it represents the vision and concerns of the people who live, work, and use the Town every day.

How Long Will It Take?

No more than 15-20 minutes.

How Do I Participate?

There are many ways for you to participate. Note: All surveys must be completed and submitted by January 31, 2019.

• ONLINE: The survey can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/farmville2019

• IN PRINT: Paper copies are available at the following locations:

Farmville Town Offices

116 North Main Street

Farmville, Virginia 23901

Barbara Rose Johns

Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library

1303 W. 3rd Street

Farmville, VA 23901

Questions?

Contact Scott Davis: sdavis@farmvilleva.com, (434) 392-8465.