Wanted Sex Offender in Custody

Mark Anthony Miller, 58, is now in Virginia State Police custody after turning himself in Monday night (Jan. 7, 2019). Miller, a convicted sex offender, was wanted in Prince Edward County for failing to re-register as a sex offender in November 2018.

Miller was previously employed at a logging operation in Cumberland County and was previously living on Church Street in the town of Farmville. However, he had failed to update the State Police Sex Offender Registry of his residential and employment changes.