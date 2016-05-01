Farmville Citizens Police Academy To Begin In March

The Farmville Police Department is again inviting citizens to apply for the Citizen’s Police Academy, which will begin in March. The academy will consist of 9 sessions on Thursday nights beginning March 7th and ending May 2nd . The classes will start at 6:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. The goal of the academy is to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day to day operations of the Farmville Police Department, all in an effort to enhance the department’s abilities to better serve the community. Class size is limited and always fills up, so register early if you’re interested. You can download the application packet at farmvilleva.com and clicking on the police department tab. Registration deadline is February 15th.