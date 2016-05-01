Farmville Town Council Meeting Wednesday

The Farmville Town Council meets tonight in regular session. There will be a short public hearing in order to address a budget need. An amendment to the budget is being requested in order to increase funds by about 381-thousand dollars so the town can utilize grant funds that have been awarded to the town. That would make the total fiscal 2019 Farmville town budget to just over 29-million dollars. The public hearing is at 6:45, while the regular town council meeting will immediately follow that at 7:00.