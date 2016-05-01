Farmville Man Wanted For Failing To Re-Register As A Sex Offender

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is putting out word about a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failing to re-register his address in Farmville. 58 year-old Mark Anothony Miller is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. A statement from VSP Spokesperson COrinne Geller says Miller is 6’2″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has previously worked for a logging operation in Cumberland County and was also living on Church Street in the town of Farmville. However, he has failed to update his rresidential and employment changes and is currently a wanted man. Just go to the Virginia State Police sex offender registry website to see Miller’s picture and to submit anonymous tips.