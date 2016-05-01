VSP Seeking Public’s Help with Locating Sex Offender Wanted in Prince Edward

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public’s help with locating a convicted sex offender who is known to frequent the Farmville area.

Mark Anthony Miller, 58, is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2 in height and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

Miller was previously employed at a logging operation in Cumberland County and was previously living on Church Street in the town of Farmville. However, he has failed to update the State Police Sex Offender Registry of his residential and employment changes.

Brown was last registered with the Virginia State Police in August of 2018 and is currently wanted in Prince Edward County for failing to re-register as a sex offender in November.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located at https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/