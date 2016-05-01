Farmville Garbage Schedule for January 18th – January 25th

In observance of state and federal holidays, town offices will be closed on Friday, January 18th and Monday, January 21st. There is no change to Friday, January 18th business collection. The following week, Monday and Tuesday residential routes will be run on Tuesday, January 22nd. Business garbage and cardboard will only be collected on Tuesday and Friday for the week of Jan. 21st – 25th.
Loose leaf pickup by vacuum truck will end on Thursday, January 17th. After this date all leaves will need to be bagged for collection. Please remember to remove all debris (limbs, sticks, etc.) from the loose leaves. If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331.
Summary
Friday, January 18th | Normal
Monday, January 21st | No business garbage or cardboard
No residential garbage collection
Tuesday, January 22nd | Business garbage and cardboard
Monday residential garbage
Tuesday residential garbage
Residential curbside recycling
Miscellaneous call-in collection
Wednesday, January 23rd | No business garbage or cardboard
Business recycling and residential cardboard call in
Wednesday residential garbage
Thursday, January 24th | Normal routes
Friday, January 25th | Business garbage and cardboard