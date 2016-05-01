Farmville Garbage Schedule for January 18th – January 25th

In observance of state and federal holidays, town offices will be closed on Friday, January 18th and Monday, January 21st. There is no change to Friday, January 18th business collection. The following week, Monday and Tuesday residential routes will be run on Tuesday, January 22nd. Business garbage and cardboard will only be collected on Tuesday and Friday for the week of Jan. 21st – 25th.

Loose leaf pickup by vacuum truck will end on Thursday, January 17th. After this date all leaves will need to be bagged for collection. Please remember to remove all debris (limbs, sticks, etc.) from the loose leaves. If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331.

Summary

Friday, January 18th | Normal

Monday, January 21st | No business garbage or cardboard

No residential garbage collection

Tuesday, January 22nd | Business garbage and cardboard

Monday residential garbage

Tuesday residential garbage

Residential curbside recycling

Miscellaneous call-in collection

Wednesday, January 23rd | No business garbage or cardboard

Business recycling and residential cardboard call in

Wednesday residential garbage

Thursday, January 24th | Normal routes

Friday, January 25th | Business garbage and cardboard