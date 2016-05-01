Cumberland Supervisors To Meet Tuesday

The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to have their regular meeting on Tuesday at 7pm. The public agenda lists a couple of items that might be of interest to you. First, a cellular tower could soon go up at 86 Salem Church Road, near Route 45. The county planning commission has already recommended allowing a conditional use permit to the full commission. The tower would be about 280 feet tall and could support as many as four different carriers equipment.

Secondly, the planning commission has also given the nod to a recommendatuion for anm expansion of a bridal suite at the Timber Creek Event Barn. The applicant wants to build a new 24-by42 foot structure that would be about a thousand square feet. It would include a half bathroom and a small kitchenette for brides to prepare for their wedding.

The meeting tomorrow will be at the Cumberland County COurthouse at 7pm.