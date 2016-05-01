Car Sales Fraud Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Mecklenburg County Man

A Mecklenburg County used car sales man has been indicted for fraud. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office there, Russell Ashby Lundy the Third, of South Hill, had been under investigation for the past six months after complaints from customers. Anyone who has purchased a vehicle from Lundy Motors in South Hill could be affected, the sheriff’s statement says. As man as 60 customersx complained that they were roped into unfair financing through the business. Lundy was arrested in mid-December and charged with 59 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Lundy is accused of getting as much as 700-thousand dollars through schemes associated with vehicle transactions. He has been released from jail on a 75-hundred dollar bond.