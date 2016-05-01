Cumberland Business Owner Wants Larger Gas Pump Canopy

A Cumberland County business ownerr wants to build a larger canopy over his gas pumps. The planning commission has a public hearing set for January 7th regarding the conditional use permit request for 3156 Cumberland Road. That’s the Ramam Midway Market. The proposal calls for a larger canopy than the current one, according to planning and zoning commission administrator JP Duncan. The original canopy would be torn down, according to the Farmville Herald. The business owners have nearly completed renovations to their store. The meeting on the 7th is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center.