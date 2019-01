THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE AND PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY ARE URGING RESIDENTS TO SIGN UP FOR A NEW EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(cut)

TOWN MANAGER GERALD SPATES SAYS THEY’RE WORKING WITH EVERBRIDGE TO PROVIDE CRITICAL EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS TO RESIDENTS…

(cut)

FOR A LINK TO SIGN UP, GO TO EITHER FARMVILLEVA.COM OR CO.PRINCE-EDWARD.VA.US.