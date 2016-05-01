Heart Of Virginia Disaster Declaration Approved By Trump

A federal disaster declaration has been approved for parts of the Heart of Virginia which suffered from flooding due to Hurricane Michael. The decision was announced on December 18th in Richmond. A statement from Governor Ralph Northam’s office says that much of the COmmonwealth was impacted by damaging winds, flooding, tornadoes, and landslides from Michael between October 9th and October 16th. The president approved the request on December 18th. The counties involved in the declaration are Prince Edward, Lunenburg, Cumberland, Amelia, appomattox, Brunswick, Campbell, Charlotte, Chetserfield, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Fluvanna, Franklin, Halifax, King and Queen, Montgomery, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Rappahannock, Richmond, and Roanoke.