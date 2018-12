HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK IS HOSTING A FIRST DAY HIKE TOMORROW TO CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

PARK MANAGER DANIEL JORDAN SAYS HIGH BRIDGE IS ONE OF 38 STATE PARKS HOSTING SUCH EVENTS…BUT AT THEIRS…YOU CAN ALSO BRING YOU FOUR LEGGED FRIEND…

(cut)

THE HIKE IS FREE…THE FIRST 100 VISITORS WILL RECEIVE A SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE BUMPER STICKER.