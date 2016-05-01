Bobcat Attack Reported In Prince Edward County

A Prince Edward County resident reports he was attacked by a bobcat on Sunday, December 16th. According to a sheriff’s department report, the incident took place south of the US 460-bypass and north of Hampden-Sydney College. Because of the rarity of bobcat attacks, state health officials believe the bobcat likely had rabies. The SOuthside Messenger reports there have only been nine such attacks on humans in Virginia since 2001. Every one of the animals that was available for testing in those attacks – tested positive for rabies. However, the animal in this latest incident was not captured. Residents in the area are being advised to remain vigilant and, if possible, supervise pets when they’re outdoors. But it’s also important to note that animals showing symptoms such as this usually die within a few days of an attack.