Twin Lakes State Park is taking part in the 2019 first day hikes. In fact, there will be two hikes offered on January 1st, 2019. Parking will also be free for the entire day. The first 100 visitors will get a First Day Hike bumer sticker and there will be contests to enter with a top prize of $500. If you’re interested, meet at the park’s concession stand on Goodwin Lake Road. Free hot beverages will be provided inside. For more information, go to virginiastateparks.gov.