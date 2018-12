Go Virginia Region 3 Launching Economic Development Coaching Program

GO VIRGINIA IS OFFERING A SPECIAL GUIDANCE TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN THE HEART OF VIRGINIA. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

GO VIRGINIA REGION THREE…LAUNCHING ITS “8 WEEKS TO APPLICATION” INITIATIVE IN FEBRUARY. THE PROGRAM WILL HELP INDIVIDUALS AND ORGANIZATIONS WITH PROJECT IDEAS THROUGH THE PROCESS OF COLLECTING ALL THE DATA NECESSARY TO SUBMIT A STRONG PROJECT PROPOSAL IN JUST TWO MONTHS. PARTICIPANTS WILL BENEFIT FROM COACHING WHILE BEING MADE AWARE OF FUNDING AVAILABLE THROUGH GO VIRGINIA FOR WORKFORCE AND DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE PROGRAM, GO TO GOVIRGINIA3.ORG/APPLY.