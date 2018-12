The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been given another green light. The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a special use permit for Dominion Energy to build a microwave tower. Nobody from the public showed up to speak at the hearing. The tower will be located along Route 617 near Saylers Creek Road, about a half mile north of Route 307, or Holly Farms Road. Local county governments could also use some space on the tower to place repeaters for emergency communications.