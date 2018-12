An elderly Lunenburg County woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve has been found safe. An alert went out at about 3pm Tuesday for 85 year-old Lucy Ellen Gee, who was reportedly last seen Monday night. Virginia State Police said Gee had last been seen at her home at about 10pm Monday night. By late Tuesday evening, VSP reported that Gee had been found safe and unharmed. No other details were provided, however.