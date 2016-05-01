Farmville Downtown Partnership relaunches program manager search

“Farmville Downtown Partnership is five years old and downtown is thriving,” FDP 2018 President Ilsa Loeser says. “Our board, volunteers and previous managers have worked hard to bring us to this point. We’re proud of the vitality seen throughout downtown and are excited to hire for this critical position now that we have some experience under our belt.”

FDP spent time soliciting feedback from the Town of Farmville and Farmville Town Council. FDP also spoke with downtown merchants to gain their valuable input and perspective as key investors in the district’s success.

Conclusions from this study were used to determine the overall role of program manager. Primary duties will include interacting with Farmville’s diverse downtown business district, performing administrative tasks, and serving as the public face of FDP. The manager will also assist in planning events such as the High Bridge Half Marathon and 5K and FDP’s signature SOUP event.

“Key indicators of success in this role are attention to detail, teamwork, communication skills, and a passion for preserving the historical character of our town while promoting current businesses,” Incoming FDP President Jennifer Cox concludes. “I look forward to working with our new program manager to build off the successes of the past five years.”

The position requires an associate or bachelor’s degree. Experience in event planning, retail marketing and economic development is also helpful.

Farmville Downtown Partnership (FDP) is partnering with a recruiter to aid in those efforts and will begin reviewing applications in the new year.

Applications for the FDP program manager position are now being accepted. For further information visit https://yoloinsights.com/candidates/ or contact Recruiter Rebecca Barnes-Hogg at Rebecca@YOLOinsights.com.