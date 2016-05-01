Drakes Branch Fire Department Moves Forward With Grant Application

The Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Departrment is moving forward with a grant application to get money to purchase new fire equipment. A public hearing was held last week, but nobody showed up. Earlier, the fire department put out a public notice that stated the department intended to file for grant funding with the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development for assistance in fire equipment fund. Although much of the gear that was damaged due to recent flooding was covered by insurance, Fire Chief Kenny Tharpe told the Charlotte Gazette that the department still needs more equipment. The department is applying for a second grant in order to help pay for a new fire station.