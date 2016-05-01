SEC MEMBERS TO RECEIVE $3 MILLION IN CAPITAL CREDITS IN 2018

In 2018, Southside Electric Cooperative’s (SEC) Board of Directors approved a $3 million capital credit retirement.

Any revenue that SEC, a not-for-profit electric utility, earns over and above the cost of providing safe and

reliable electric service is considered margins, representing members’ equity in the co-op. This equity

allows SEC to finance its yearly operations, with the intent that these funds will be repaid to members in

later years. This concept is an essential part of how the Cooperative operates both successfully and

responsibly.

SEC gives these funds back to its members when it is financially able to do so.

Members earn capital credits based on the amount of capital contributed to the Cooperative through the

payment of monthly electric bills. The more electricity that is purchased, the greater the capital credit

account. No special action is required to begin receiving capital credits – membership in the Cooperative

activates this benefit automatically.

In December, members who earned less than $25 were issued credits on their bills. Members with refunds equal to or above $25 received checks through the mail.Over the last three decades, SEC has returned more than $54 million to its membership. That includes about $11 million in just the last decade.

SEC members who may be leaving the Cooperative are encouraged to provide SEC with a current mailing

address so that capital credits can be returned as they are retired.

Southside Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 56,000 homes and businesses in portions of 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. For more information, visit www.sec.coop.